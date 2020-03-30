Gov. Lee issues Safer-at-Home order closing more business

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – As pressure is mounting on Governor Lee to do more about the cornoavirus, he orders a “Safer-at-Home” order for Tennessee.

The order closes all nonessential businesses.

This is a step short of a shelter-in-place order.

And it makes many of the restrictions already in place for Chattanooga extend statewide.

Businesses and organizations not performing essential services must close public access.

But can can still use delivery, takeout, online or phone interactions with customers.

Governor Lee is giving businesses options to keep working.

“We must protect our economy while protecting the lives of Tennesseans.”

The Governor is also urging all residents to stay at home whenever possible over the next two weeks, except for essential activities.

The order goes into affect Wednesday morning.

Here is what the order considers essential

ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES

Grocery stores Getting medications Providing or facilitating food orders Outdoor activities within the health guidelines Caring for or visiting a family member or friend within the health guidelines.

Essential travel is defined as the following:

Travel related to performing Essential Services

Travel to care for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons

Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.

Travel to and from outside of the State of Tennessee or

Travel required by law, law enforcement, or court order, including to transport children pursuant to a custody agreement.

Essential Services Include:

Health Care and Public Health Operations

Human Services Operations

Essential Infrastructure Operations

Essential Government Functions

Food and Medicine Stores

Food and Beverage Production and Agriculture

Organizations that Provide Charitable and Social Services

Religious and Ceremonial Functions

Media

Gas Stations and Businesses Needed for Transportation

Financial Institutions and Insurance Entities

Hardware and Supply Stores

Critical Trades

Mail, Post, Shipping, Logistics, Delivery, and Pick-up Services

Educational Institutions

Laundry Services

Restaurants for Off-Premises Consumption

Supplies to Work from Home

Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations

Transportation

Home-based Care and Services

Residential Facilities and Shelters

Professional Services

Manufacturing, Distribution and Supply Chain for Critical Products and Industries

Hotels and Motels

Funeral Services