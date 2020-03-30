Gov. Lee issues Safer-at-Home order closing more business

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – As pressure is mounting on Governor Lee to do more about the cornoavirus, he orders a “Safer-at-Home” order for Tennessee.
The order closes all nonessential businesses.
This is a step short of a shelter-in-place order.
And it makes many of the restrictions already in place for Chattanooga extend statewide.
Businesses and organizations not performing essential services must close public access.
But can can still use delivery, takeout, online or phone interactions with customers.
Governor Lee is giving businesses options to keep working.
“We must protect our economy while protecting the lives of Tennesseans.”
The Governor is also urging all residents to stay at home whenever possible over the next two weeks, except for essential activities.
The order goes into affect Wednesday morning.
Here is what the order considers essential
ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES
Grocery stores
Getting medications
Providing or facilitating food orders
Outdoor activities within the health guidelines
Caring for or visiting a family member or friend within the health guidelines.
Essential travel is defined as the following:
Travel related to performing Essential Services
Travel to care for the elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons
Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services.
Travel to and from outside of the State of Tennessee or
Travel required by law, law enforcement, or court order, including to transport children pursuant to a custody agreement.
Essential Services Include:
Health Care and Public Health Operations
Human Services Operations
Essential Infrastructure Operations
Essential Government Functions
Food and Medicine Stores
Food and Beverage Production and Agriculture
Organizations that Provide Charitable and Social Services
Religious and Ceremonial Functions
Media
Gas Stations and Businesses Needed for Transportation
Financial Institutions and Insurance Entities
Hardware and Supply Stores
Critical Trades
Mail, Post, Shipping, Logistics, Delivery, and Pick-up Services
Educational Institutions
Laundry Services
Restaurants for Off-Premises Consumption
Supplies to Work from Home
Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations
Transportation
Home-based Care and Services
Residential Facilities and Shelters
Professional Services
Manufacturing, Distribution and Supply Chain for Critical Products and Industries
Hotels and Motels
Funeral Services