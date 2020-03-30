Getting help for seniors in finding information online

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A lot of things are going online now because of the coronavirus.

But not all senior citizens know how to use the internet.

- Advertisement -

That’s where the older adults technology services and Senior Planet San Antonio are helping out.

They are providing virtual classes for seniors.

Melissa Sakow is the communications director for Older Adults Technology.

“Seniors with internet and don’t know how to use it are also the least equipped to manage their ongoing needs so we started off by offering really basic classes to help people really learn to use software and video conferencing. We have about thirty different classes that we’re offering online right now from reliable online health resources to protecting your personal information online.”

The classes are free and you can find them right here.