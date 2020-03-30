Free virtual gym class for kids

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Dawn Thelen owns Stretch Fitness and she was forced to close her doors because of the Coronavirus.

But now, she has taken her talents online.

Thelen hosts online bootcamps and virtual training sessions.

But most importantly, she’s offering a free kids bootcamp and gym class.

The class is 30 minutes long.

She hopes that this will give parents a break and kids a chance to burn off that extra energy.

Thelen says, “It’s something that I wanted to do for free because I feel like right now, you know, everybody’s suffering and everybody’s stressed, so many people are losing their jobs and you know the thing is to you know, with kids, it is so important for them to be active.”

To sign up for the class click the link and send her a message.