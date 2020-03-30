EPB Providing WiFi HotSpots for Hamilton County Students

CHATTANOOGA, TN – Hamilton county students can access new free WiFi hotspots at 27 new locations provided by EPB. The EPB Quick Connect WiFi hotspots will help students with their online learning.

EPB worked with Hamilton County Schools and the Enterprise Center to identify strategic locations across the county. The hotspots are located in school parking lots and other community-based facilities so students can stay in cars or be able to maintain a safe social distance. Most hotspots cover a 250-foot wide area.

“It is estimated that about a fourth of our students don’t have access to the internet at home,” said Dr. Bryan Johnson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. “EPB Quick Connect is helping students and teachers stay connected during this unprecedented time of distance learning.”

Tech Goes Home is maintaining an up-to-date list of EPB Quick Connect Locations and other internet resources.

“At a time when online learning is the best way to help students continue their education, EPB is working hard to provide solutions,” said Shane Wallin, EPB Field Services. “At EPB, we’re committed to supporting our neighbors during this difficult time while taking steps to be sure we all stay safe and healthy.”

The City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Benwood Foundation, and Chattanooga 2.0 also partnered in the effort.

Hamilton County Schools are also working with families who need internet access and other kinds of technical support to support online learning. For technical support please call them at (423) 493-0350 or visit https://www.hcde.org/. Hamilton County Schools also provides a hotline for all other kinds of support, 423-498-5437.