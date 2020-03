DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Funeral services are pending for a pioneer in the Dalton carpet industry who died over the weekend from the coronavirus.

Jack Bandy was also a noted philanthropist in Whitfield county.

- Advertisement -

His granddaughter Annalee Harlan, told the Dalton Daily Citizen that Bandy had been hospitalized at Emory Hospital in Atlanta after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He was 93.