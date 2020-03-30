My Best Me Health Tip: Is Frozen Food Better Than Fresh Food?

Believe it or not, frozen food is actually healthier than fresh food unless you can get it organically from local farmers. Frozen fruits and vegetables are better because farmers must allow the fruits and the vegetables to fully grow on the trees and plants before they pluck and freeze them.

The fresh stuff you see at the grocery stores is actually plucked weeks before it’s fully ripe. The farmers must allow time for packaging and transportation on trucks before they make it to your store shelves.

It’s always more beneficial to buy frozen food first, fresh food second, and can food last. For more information check us out on the My Best Me page.

