$25 Million Mixed-Use community development coming to Chattanooga’s Southside

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – A fresh new look is coming to Southside next year.

Investors announced a development of a new mixed-use community on Rossville Avenue.

The development is expected to cost around 25 million dollars and is at the old Andrews Paper Box Company.

This new community will featured town-homes, apartments, retail/commercial space and a restaurant.

The Number Ten Steakhouse out of Great Barrington, Ma will be the restaurant joining the development.

Developers say the name “Burnside” allows them to pay tribute to Oliver Burnside Andrews.

Andrews built the original factory in 1912.

“The Burnside site has been dilapidated and abandoned for many decades. There is no significant residential around, just a couple of houses. There is no big community, it’s all old industrial, broken down warehouses for the most part. So we are excited that we are able to create this vibrant community and not displace a single person. We actually add value to the community that’s here now,” says Chris Anderson, Development Director for GreenTech Homes.

Pre-sales on the town-homes will begin in the summer of this year.