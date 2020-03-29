Weather Update: Sunday Afternoon Forecast – March 29th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Lots Of Sun For Your Afternoon, Cooler Next Week!



Lots of sunshine and quite pleasant for your afternoon. Highs will settle into the upper 70’s. Fair to partly cloudy tonight. A little cooler overnight with lows in the low 50’s. Partly to mostly cloudy but dry for Monday as well with highs near 70. Areas of rain will move in Tuesday and turning much cooler with highs in the upper 50’s for Tuesday. Continued cool but drier Wednesday with highs around 60 and lows in the low 40’s.

Near or a little below normal for the rest of next week but dry with highs in the 60’s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40’s through next Friday.

68 & 44 are our seasonal highs and lows.

