Trion job ‘dream come true’ for Patrick

TRION, Ga. (WDEF) — Coach Sean Patrick is ready to get to work as the new head football coach at Trion High School.

After bouncing around different schools for 14 years, Patrick says being offered the head coaching job at a perennially winning program like Trion is a dream come true.

“I think that’s a program that you dream about the possibility of going one day,” Patrick said. “So I think that the lure of going to that place was really, really enticing.”

Patrick, his wife and two sons will move up to Trion in the coming weeks. He’s waiting with anticipation for the lifting of the COVID-19 shutdown to really dive into prepping for the season.

“Oh gosh, I’m so ready to get to the grass,” Patrick said. “I’m so ready coach these kids that I’ve heard so many good things about. I’m so ready coach with this coaching staff that I’ve heard so many good things about. I’m so ready to build relationships within this community, with these kids, with these coaches. I’m so ready to get my family there and entrench myself within the community.”