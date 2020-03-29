Trion hires Bleckley Co. OC as new head football coach

TRION, Ga. (WDEF) — The sports world has stopped, and now so has Trion’s search for the Bulldogs’ next head football coach. Trion has hired Bleckley County offensive coordinator Sean Patrick as their new head coach.

Patrick brings 14 years of experience to the Bulldogs, including five 10-win seasons, five region titles, ten playoff appearances and a perfect 15-0 state championship season with Emmanuel County Institute (ECI).

Trion Athletic Directory Jason Lanham said Patrick’s great reputation and stacked coaching resume made him the ideal candidate for the job.

“His background with his resume and his knowledge of football all led us to Sean,” Lanham said. “Just an outstanding man, when you talk to his references and things like that. The communities he’s been in, they all fall in love with him.”

Congrats to my OC for getting a Head Coaching position at Trion! This man is a role model of mine and he will be missed at BCHS. #ottn @CoachPatrick478 https://t.co/NnNkOoPUx9 — Dominic M. Sasser (@DomSasser) March 27, 2020

Patrick also worked with Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm at Houston County.

Patrick has a reputation for making whatever program he’s in better. Most recently at Bleckley County, Patrick partnered with the Royals head coach Von Lassiter to overhaul the program. Patrick’s first year running the offense, Bleckley scored the fourth most points on offense in program history. The second year, the Royals scored the third most, and last year, Patrick led the Royals to their second best offense showing for the school.

Extremely excited to see what God has in store for @CoachPatrick478 and Trion! Congrats on your first head gig! We will surely miss you! Trion is getting a good one! #GoRoyals — Von Lassiter (@von_lassiter) March 27, 2020

“I think it’s a great hire for Trion. I think he’s going to be a great fit for our community in our town basically because he wants to come be a part of all this,” Lanham said. “He wasn’t just looking for a job, as he told me. He’s looking for the job. He wanted a place where he could move his family, where he could come in, buy in, you know, long haul situation. So we think we’ve got that in Coach Patrick.”

Patrick said he and his family are “incredibly blessed and excited about this opportunity.”

