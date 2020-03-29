Tornado tears through Arkansas college town, with 6 hurt

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) – Officials in Arkansas say a tornado ripped through the northeast part of the state and hurt six people in the college town of Jonesboro. Local media coverage showed buildings missing walls and with roofs ripped away Saturday. Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley says the six people hurt were hospitalized with minor injuries and that first responders were searching the area. Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, had warned that a severe weather outbreak was possible for much of the central U.S.

