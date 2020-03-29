Athletes plead GHSA to not cancel spring sports

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — Georgia high schools are at least one month away from going back to normal. April 27 is the circled date on the calendar for reopening schools and resuming high school sports. However, the threat to cancel athletics all together due COVID-19 still lingers.

GHSA Executive Director Dr. Robin Hines said Friday that Georgia still hopes to have some sort of spring sports this year.

“We would do everything that we could do to have some sort of abbreviated season and abbreviated championships,” Dr. Hines said to Oconee Enterprise reporter Jeremy Johnson.

This includes the possibility of having games and championships after the school year has already concluded.

"That goes on down to it being after the school year ends where it's safe to do things again to allow schools to play games and have a senior night." — Jeremy Johnson (@Clark_Kent_75) March 27, 2020

“The worst case scenario would be to cancel the spring season,” Dr. Hines said.

That’s exactly what Georgia student-athletes are trying to avoid. Georgia athlete Daniel Martin started this Change.org petition, which has already garnered over 35,700 signatures.

Ringgold baseball’s senior short stop Brayden Broome signed the petition. He said he just wants to be able to play with his team one last time.

“We hate it for ourselves that we can’t be out here and be with each other because we have a really special bond so we just want to be back out here,” Broome said. “I was glad our community in Georgia was coming through and thinking about all our spring athletes, not just baseball, but track and field, tennis, all those guys, because it’s a terrible thing that’s going on throughout America right now so hopefully we’ll be able to keep playing.”