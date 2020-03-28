Weather Update: Saturday Night’s Forecast – March 28th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After A Few Early Showers And Storms, Pleasant Again For Much Of Your Sunday!



Increasing clouds tonight with a late shower or storm possible. Quite mild again with lows only in the mid 60’s. Early morning showers and storms will quickly give way to some sunshine and pleasant weather for much of your Sunday with highs in the upper 70’s. Partly to mostly cloudy but dry for Monday as well with highs in the upper 60’s. Areas of rain will move in Tuesday and turning much cooler with highs struggling to hit 60 for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Near or a little below normal for the rest of next week but dry with highs in the 60’s and overnight lows in the low to mid 40’s through next Friday.

68 & 44 are our seasonal highs and lows.

