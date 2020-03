Address: 2340 Shallowford Village Drive

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Services Offered: Pick Up, Delivery

Other Services:

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 892-3343

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

http://www.ocharleys.com

Additional Details: $50 gift card now selling for $30 online only.

Family Meals starting at $29.99