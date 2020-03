Address: 5936 Hixson Pike

Hixson, TN 37343

Hours: Hours may vary: Please check our Facebook page or call ahead

- Advertisement -

Services Offered: Pick Up

Other Services: Curbside Drop Off & Pick Up

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 843-0558

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

Additional Details: Let us do the work to keep your clothes clean & sanitized! Now offering curbside drop off & pick up!