Weather Update: Friday Night’s Forecast – March 27th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Very Warm For Much Of Your Weekend!



Expect partly cloudy skies through your night time. Very mild with overnight lows only in the low to mid 60’s.

Very Warm again Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80’s Increasing clouds Saturday night with a late shower or storm possible. Early morning showers and storms will quickly give way to some sunshine and pleasant weather for much of Sunday with highs near 75. Partly to mostly cloudy but dry for Monday as well. More rain next Tuesday with a shot of cooler air for the middle of next week with highs closer to 60.

67 & 43 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.