Walker County takes cleaning supply donations for medical workers

ROCK SPRING, Georgia (WDEF) – The Walker County Civic center hosted a “help for the healthworkers” drive in Rock Spring, Georgia today.

It’s to collect disinfectant items for hospitals in the area that desperately need them.

- Advertisement -

A drive through was set up so people could drop off any unneeded or extra supplies that could not only help health care workers disinfect surfaces, but also to limit exposure to themselves, so they can continue to work.

Complex director Michael Smith says “Today we are collecting any sanitization items we can get on behalf of CHI memorial in Fort Oglethorpe to help them with sanitizing the hospital and trying to beat that.”

Check the Walker County Civic Center website to see how you can help donate supplies.