Viewers show off how they are getting creative during our “New Normal”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – During the last few weeks families have sent us photos and videos of how they are coping with social distancing.

Families are taking the time to get creative and teaching their children about nature, plants and even how to garden.

- Advertisement -

Kids are learning the same board games their parents played and showing off their best sidewalk chalk art.

Some neighborhoods are doing the “bear hunt” where neighbors place stuffed teddy bears in their windows while kids walk around and search for them.

This is a great way to stay in touch with old friends, older folks, and neighbors you might not have had the chance to meet.

Continue to stay positive during this time and keep showing us how creative you are-

Keep finding the good in Hamilton County and all of our viewing area..