Vehicle Emissions Testing in Tennessee Suspended Until May 18

NASHVILLE – Vehicle emissions testing in Hamilton County are suspended until May 18 as part of Governor Lee’s executive order issued March 24.

“Suspending requirements for vehicle emissions testing in counties that conduct testing is necessary,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “Tennessee families are responding to many restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19, and this action helps alleviate some of the difficulty Tennesseans are facing at this time.”

- Advertisement -

Other counties with emissions centers now closed are Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

TDEC’s Division of Air Pollution Control will update Tennesseans as to when vehicle emissions testing in the state will resume. The Division will work to ensure that testing services are available in enough time for vehicles to be tested prior to June 15.

Tennesseans may call 866-329-9632 for further information and can visit https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/apc-air-pollution-control-home/apc/vehicle-inspection-program1.html.