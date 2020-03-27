UT Trustees appoint Boyd to 5-year term as president

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee Board of Trustee has voted unanimously to appoint Interim President Randy Boyd to a 5-year term as president.

The Tennessee alumnus faced some opposition when he was initially appointed in 2018 over his lack of experience in higher education.

- Advertisement -

That wasn’t the case on Friday as the trustees took turns praising Boyd’s leadership during an online meeting.

Before his appointment, the board surveyed students, faculty and other constituencies about Boyd’s leadership.

Boyd also held town hall meetings at the university’s campuses.

At the Friday meeting, Board Chair John Compton said there was strong support for Boyd to continue as president.