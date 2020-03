WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two teenage boys Thursday night.

It happened northbound on Highway 193 in Walker County.

GSP says the driver of the Dodge Charger lost control and struck a tree. The car then crossed the southbound lane and ended up in a ditch.

The teens were 15 and 19 years old.

The driver has not been positively identified at this time due to burns sustained during the fire.