‘Two Broke Bartenders and a Truck’ expands to Chattanooga, helps locals impacted by coronavirus closures

It’s an online platform that links up people with services like grocery pickup and yard work.

It’s an online platform that links up people with services like grocery pickup and yard work.

“After COVID and everything they were forced to shutdown so they came up with another business model just about getting like all of their team members active and what can they do now, ” Two Broke Bartenders Dispatcher Lauren Cooley said.

“After COVID and everything they were forced to shutdown so they came up with another business model just about getting like all of their team members active and what can they do now, ” Two Broke Bartenders Dispatcher Lauren Cooley said.

It also provides jobs to folks in the service industry who may have recently lost theirs.

“I think this concept is good because you’re still able to kind of able to give back to people and get that sense that you had working in the restaurant and taking care of your guests in some way, ” Cooley said.

Cooley said she was directly affected by mandated coronavirus closures.

Not only was she laid off, but so was her husband and many of their friends.

“Kind of the shock of nobody was expecting it you know kind of sank in and not having any other source of income because typically if you’re a server you’ll go to another serving job, you know, but now you don’t even have that choice. So, I think it’s a lot of, well what can I do now, ” she said.

Cooley said that Two Broke Bartenders has brought excitement for people ready to get back to work.

She said they’ve rounded up to do the jobs 15 local workers, including bartenders.

“From local restaurants like Stir, Universal Joint, Chattanooga Billiards Club and servers and even some managers signed up from Big River and Pucketts,” Cooley said.

They’re working on launching a Two Broke Bartenders app and hope to start providing services to people in Chattanooga on Monday.