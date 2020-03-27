Tennessee gov expects ‘significant’ unemployment pay boost

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he expects a “significant increase” to unemployment payout amounts for people out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic because of congressional legislation .

Lee told reporters Friday he doesn’t know the exact increase yet.

He said Tennessee can expect $2 billion to $3 billion under the federal COVID-19 legislation, including the unemployment boost.

Tennessee’s maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $275 before deduction of federal taxes.

Tennessee had 39,096 new unemployment claims during the week that ended Saturday.

There were 2,702 during the week ending March 14.