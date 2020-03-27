Address: 6178 Adamson Circle

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Hours: 10A – 2PM

Services Offered: Pick Up, Gift Card

Other Services: Curbside Pick Up!

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 521-4832

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

http://www.pollyclaires.com

Additional Details: Are you in the mood for some southern classic comfort food? That’s just what you’ll find at Polly Claire’s! we’re located in the beautiful historic dent house-directly across from the tag and title office just off Bonnie Oaks. Now open six days a week from 10-2 we are offering curbside pick up! Whether you’re in the mood for a family size shepherds pie or a dozen of our signature recipe vanilla bean scones with fresh lemon curd and strawberry jam. Call early to reserve your order, we will have it waiting when you pull up. 423.521.4Tea

That’s polly claires!

423.521.4832