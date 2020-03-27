Police Crack Down on Rainbow Lake Parking

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WDEF) — A lot people want to get out and enjoy the outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Signal Mountain police are warning people about parking hazards near the Rainbow Lake hiking trail.

Officials are now restricting street side parking because of the level of congestion.

Neighbors in the area have made numerous complaints.

Police recommend visitors use alternate parking stations around the trail site.

The hazardous parking also blocks first responders needing to come through the area.





“The way they are parking we couldn’t get a fire truck through there,” said Chief Mike Williams, Signal Mountain police. “We had to get an ambulance over there and it was congested completely. It’s up to us to maintain that roadway so we can get emergency vehicles in and out of there.”