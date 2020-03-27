Patients at a Gallatin nursing home being moved out after COVID-19 cases

UPDATE:

Officials now say 19 patients were moved, some of them have tested positive for COVID-19. More patients may need to be moved pending test results.

- Advertisement -

“This spread in this one facility is indicative of the seriousness of this virus and how much it can spread in a very short period of time.”

Watch the evening press conference here.

_______

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – A nursing home is being evacuated in Gallatin, Tennessee over COVID-19 concerns.

The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing posted earlier this week that a patient and an employee have both tested positive.

The NewsChannel 5 investigative team reports the number is now higher… anywhere from three to five employees.

And they report that as many as a dozen other workers are showing symptoms.

Now NewsChannel 5 says several patients are being moved to a Nashville area hospital.