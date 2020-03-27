Patients at a Gallatin nursing home being moved out after COVID-19 cases

UPDATE:
Officials now say 19 patients were moved, some of them have tested positive for COVID-19. More patients may need to be moved pending test results.
“This spread in this one facility is indicative of the seriousness of this virus and how much it can spread in a very short period of time.”
Watch the evening press conference here.
_______
NASHVILLE (WDEF) – A nursing home is being evacuated in Gallatin, Tennessee over COVID-19 concerns.
The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing posted earlier this week that a patient and an employee have both tested positive.
The NewsChannel 5 investigative team reports the number is now higher… anywhere from three to five employees.
And they report that as many as a dozen other workers are showing symptoms.
Now NewsChannel 5 says several patients are being moved to a Nashville area hospital.