Why one business is getting more work done during coronavirus pandemic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – “This place from here down to there, across the bridge is like a moving target, from daylight to midnight there’s always people coming and going there’s a lot of restaurants, a lot of salons,” Amcorp Operations Manger Rich Keene said.
Keene manages buildings in the area.
He said that since people are staying home and businesses are making temporary closures, the North Shore area has had less people than normal.
So, they’ve taken the opportunity to do things like power wash and start a roofing project that he said has been able to run smoother.
“Stuff that we can do no that we normally can’t get involved in that we can do now to give more curve appeal. We’re going to do some landscaping. We’re going to do some other things to draw people back in so that when this thing is over with people are gonna be wanting to come back,” Keene said.
He said that by doing all of this stuff now makes it easier to get the job done and it keeps people working and folks employed.
Both the Governor of Tennessee and Mayor of Chattanooga have issued orders to encourage people to distance.
Mayor Andy Berke recently ordered the closing of indoor common areas, retail stores inside shopping malls, spas, salons, tattoo shops. barbershops and tanning salons.
City officials said other businesses can stay open and are urging they practice social distancing.
Meanwhile, the state is seeing an unprecedented increase in unemployment claims because of COVID-19.
The state has created a new initiative to try to quickly connect job seekers to hiring employers in grocery, retail and logistics industries.
The online initiative is called Tennessee Talent Exchange.