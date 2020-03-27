News on proms, playgrounds, quarantined deputies and driving the Tail of the Dragon

Things we learned today from various releases and press conferences:

MARION COUNTY

- Advertisement -

School Superintendent Dr. Mark Griffin says Marion County is NOT cancelling graduation ceremonies and proms… just pushing them back. He says there WILL BE graduation ceremonies, even if they have to wait until June or July. Dr. Griffin says some proms may have to wait for the summer, also.

Dr. Griffin also answered a question about students who are struggling to pass.

“It’s not the student’s fault that we’re in this tragic situation so we’re going to work with those students and get them promoted.” But high school graduation will be up to the state board.

Related Article: First case of coronavirus confirmed in NC

DALTON

In the City of Dalton update today, news about testing, playgrounds and carpet mills.

— Health officials hope to launch “point of care” tests next week with faster results. Results were taking a week to get, now they’re down to 4 days, but the new ones will be just 4 hours. Details on Monday.

— You can go out to the parks in the pretty weather, but please don’t congregate on the playgrounds! They’re having trouble with people not social distancing there.

— An unnamed Dalton carpet company has begun cutting and sewing hospital protective gear.

JACKSON COUNTY

If you wondered what happened to the 7 Jackson County deputies and employees who were self-quarantining after contact with the murder suspect in Marion County who said he had been exposed to a COVID-19 case, they have been cleared.

The window for showing symptoms is now up and they’re back on duty. None showed symptoms.

NORTH CAROLINA

The Governor this afternoon issues a stay at home order.

“All individuals currently in the state of North Carolina are ordered to stay at home.”

Exceptions include health and safety trips, supply runs, outdoor activities including walking, running, biking, hiking and golfing, essential work, volunteering, taking care of others, going to places of worship.

The governors of Tennessee and Georgia have avoided issuing similar orders… so far.

MOUNTAIN TRAVEL

Graham County NC has closed the Cherohala Skyway and Tail of the Dragon to outsiders. You will to have a Graham Co. license to get around barricades. The Tennessee sides of those two popular mountain crossings remain open.