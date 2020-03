CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators have charged a suspect in a rash of fires across the northern part of the county last fall.

21 year old Jacob Price McNamara faces 11 counts of arson and 3 counts of reckless burning.

- Advertisement -

The fire ranged from Soddy Daisy to Lakesite to Ooltewah in October of 2019.

And detectives are still looking at other suspicious fires.

More charges could be coming.