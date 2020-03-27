Hooked On Science – See How Effective Soap Is Against Germs

This experiment shows us how important it is to wash your hands by using a few ingredients from around the house.

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Pepper

• Dish Soap

• Deep Dinner Plate

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Fill the deep dinner plate with water. Describe and classify the water by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Cover the surface of the water with pepper. This represents germs, such as the new coronavirus. Describe and classify the pepper by its observable properties.

STEP 3: Using your left index finger, dip the tip of your finger into the center of the plate of water and pepper. Notice the pepper or germs on your finger.

STEP 4: Using your right index finger, dip the tip of your finger into the dish soap and then into the center of the plate of water and pepper. Notice how the pepper or germs run from the soap. Is there any pepper or germs on your finger? Describe and classify the dish soap by its observable properties.

EXPLANATION

Water molecules like to stick together creating surface tension, which allows the pepper to float on top of the water. The dish soap changes the surface tension, causing the pepper to sink. As the water molecules pull away, from the soap, they pull the pepper toward the edge of the plate.

