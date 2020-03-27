Georgia Authorities Looking for Driver in Deadly Hit and Run 

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF) — Fort Oglethorpe police and the Georgia State Patrol need help finding the driver suspected of hitting and killing a pedestrian.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1800 block of Cloud Springs Road.

The man who was killed was in his 50s.

Police say they believe the woman who struck him is between 35 and 40 years old, about five-foot-six, and 180 pounds.

She has brown, shoulder length hair.

Investigators describe her car as gold or silver, possibly a Toyota or Nissan, with damage to the front.

If you have any information, call Fort Oglethorpe police at 706-866-2512.