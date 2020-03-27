Friday COVID-19 Cases

UPDATE

The state of Georgia is now posting where each of the 65 people who have died so lived. There was one fatality from Floyd (Rome) and one from Gordon (Calhoun). None of the cases further north have been fatal, so far.

UPDATE

Bledsoe County Mayor Gregg Ridley confirms that the state tells them they now have their first 2 positive tests. They have declared a state of emergency for both the County and the city of Pikeville.

NATIONAL

85,356 Cases, 1,246 deaths. Georgia now ranks 10th nationally for the number of cases, Tennessee is 15th.

TENNESSEE VALLEY

56 Cases, 28 cases in surrounding areas. There are not many new cases in our area today.

TENNESSEE

1,203, 3 deaths, 103 hospitalizations

Counties in our area

32 Hamilton (Chattanooga) 2 higher. Today the health department said 15 of their cases are hospitalized. Still 1 official death here.

6 Bradley (Cleveland) higher

6 Cumberland (Crossville)

3 McMinn (Athens)

3 Franklin (Winchester)

2 Bledsoe (Pikeville) Bledsoe County confirmed their first two cases this afternoon.

2 Marion (Jasper)

2 Monroe (Sweetwater)

1 Grundy (Altamont)

1 Meigs (Decatur)

GEORGIA

1643 Cases, 509 Hospitalizations, 56 deaths

Counties in our area

9 Gordon (Calhoun)

6 Whitfield (Dalton)

1 Catoosa (Ringgold)

1 Chattooga (Summerville)

1 Fannin (Ellijay)

ALABAMA

587 Cases, 3 deaths

Counties in our area

4 Jackson (Scottsboro) higher

1 DeKalb (Fort Payne)

1 Cherokee (Centre)

NORTH CAROLINA

763 Cases, 77 hospitalizations, 3 deaths

3 Cherokee (Murphy) – plus one case on a cruise ship