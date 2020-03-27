Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing In Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Laboratory Service Center and Physician Services are offering priority Coronavirus testing in Cleveland this weekend.

They will be testing any vulnerable patients in Cleveland, and first responders that live in Bradley County.

The cost for the public is $200 cash only.

This is a two day event on Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM to 6 PM.

They are expecting hundreds of people this weekend so they are stressing the importance of pre-registering online.

Matthew McNulty says, “If you pre-register on the site, clevelandtest.com this will move the line much much faster for you . You will be put into a pre-registration line that moves much faster. You can also pay on the site.”

Below are the stipulations for the testing sites:

* If you are not displaying symptoms, please do not come to this event.

* If you are a first responder (fire, police, EMT, etc.), you must have ID present.

* You must remain in your vehicle at all times with the windows up, until it is your turn, at each station.

* You will not be allowed to exit your vehicle.

* Please observe the flow of traffic and any instructions given to you to maintain uninterrupted flow.

* There are no public facilities or restrooms for use.

* Initial response to this event is unprecedented so unless you pre-register, please expect long wait times.

* For hours preceding the test, do not take fever reducing medication.

* Credit cards may slow the testing process. Please pay here on the site or bring exact change.

* This expense may be reimbursed with your insurance plan. This attempt must be of your efforts solely.