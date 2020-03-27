Dalton Councilwoman in Self Isolation, Grandfather has Coronavirus

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) — A Dalton city council member is self isolating herself after her grandfather tested positive for coronavirus.

Annalee Harlan put out a statement to the public, in what she’s calling the spirit of transparency.

Harlan has been participating in the council meetings remotely by calling into a conference line.

She is self isolating after taking care of a family member who now has COVID-19.

Harlan is a paramedic, and wore protective equipment and a mask while caring for her grandfather.

The Dalton man is being treated at Emory Hospital in Atlanta.

Harlan is not showing any symptoms.