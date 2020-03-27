Address: 843 Keith St. NW

Cleveland, TN 37311

Hours: Hours Vary: Please call ahead

Services Offered:

Other Services:

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 479-2646

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

https://www.clevelandscoinandjewelry.com/

Additional Details: Cleveland’s Coin & Jewelry carries a wide variety of U.S. and foreign coins, gold and silver bullion, paper currency, and jewelry. Located in Cleveland, TN the family owned business has been catering to everyone from new and experienced collectors to window shoppers looking for the perfect gift.

Thousands come to our local store front on Keith St. to view our large selection of gold, silver, diamond and custom jewelry options.

We promise to be both friendly and knowledgeable, and offer superior customer service while you are making your selection. Cleveland’s Coin & Jewelry owners James & Lisa Henry want you to enjoy your new purchase for many years to come, and offer complimentary screenings, estimates, and repairs on all of their products.

We Have NEW Silver Jewelry Starting at $20.00