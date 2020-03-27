Cleveland Non-Profit Makes Face Masks

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Cleveland non-profit is sharing their gift of sewing with the masses to make face masks to help fight COVID-19.

Project Free2Fly works with rehabilitation programs in Cleveland to help women make the move from recovery to sustainable life.

They hire women, and teach them sewing skills they need to make products to be sold in-store and online.

Now with the spread of COVID-19, they have decided to put down their fabric, and help their community and those less fortunate.

“It brings it into perspective like, OK, this is what we are supposed to be doing, and we have even shipped to New York and Kentucky,” said Hailey Johnston, founder and president of Project Free2Fly. “We ship our products already all over the country, so we already have supporters. Now it’s not just local needs. Yes we are meeting the need locally, but even just nationally is that need.”

Since this Tuesday, when Free2Fly decided to start making face masks, they have already filled up to 400 orders.