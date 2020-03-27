Chattanooga State loaning out ventilators

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Nursing and Allied Health Department at Chattanooga State has decided to loan out some badly needed medical supplies.

They are sending ventilators to Erlanger’s Respiratory Care.

“I contacted the area sales representatives of the ventilator companies asking for permission to allow local hospitals to use our ventilators, which they approved,” states Katie Davidson, Respiratory Care Program director.

“Since we are an educational institution we get a substantial discount on the equipment with the agreement that that equipment would not be used on real patients. This is to prevent an educational institution from profiting from the purchase,” she explains.

The equipment includes 8 ventilators and 4 non-invasive devices.