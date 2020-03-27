Chattanooga Sewing Machines

Address: 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd Ste 40A

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Hours: 10A – 3:30P

Services Offered: Pick Up, Gift Card

Other Services: Curbside Pick Up, Shipping, Limited In-Store Shopping Hours

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 899-3664

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

https://www.chattanoogasewingmachines.com/

Additional Details: Open for call in & curbside pick up, order shipping, & limited in-store shopping hours! Guests must have a mask on to come inside, if you do not have one we have some. We’re also limiting the number of customers in the building at the same time to maximize social distancing.