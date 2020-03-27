Chattanooga Sewing Machines

Address: 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd Ste 40A
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Hours: 10A – 3:30P
- Advertisement -
Services Offered: Pick Up, Gift Card
Other Services: Curbside Pick Up, Shipping, Limited In-Store Shopping Hours
Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:
(423) 899-3664
Website for Purchasing Gift Card:
https://www.chattanoogasewingmachines.com/
Additional Details: Open for call in & curbside pick up, order shipping, & limited in-store shopping hours! Guests must have a mask on to come inside, if you do not have one we have some. We’re also limiting the number of customers in the building at the same time to maximize social distancing.