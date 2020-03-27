Brother of Former Lady Vol Nicky Anosike Transfers to Tennessee

Sacred Heart forward E.J. Anosike has announced he’s transferring to Rocky Top.

He’s on schedule to graduate this May, so he’ll be eligible to play right away.

Anosike is the younger brother of former Lady Vol Nicky Anosike.

E.J. should give the Vols some size in the paint.

He’s 6-6, 245-pounds.

He averaged almost 16 points and 11 rebounds a game last season.