Arrest Made in Dollar General Burglaries

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A man is behind bars, accused of stealing from two Dollar General stores in Bradley County.

Lorenzo Ashley is being charged with burglary, vandalism over $1,000, and theft under $1,000.

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office says Ashley broke into two Dollar General stores three different times over two days.

The store on Dalton Pike was first broken into on Saturday.

Two nights later, investigators say Ashley targeted that same store again, and then burglarized the Dollar General on Michigan Avenue Road in Cleveland.

The sheriff’s office says he got away with beer and numerous packs of cigarettes from both stores.

Ashley is being held in the Bradley County jail.