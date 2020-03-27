AFC Urgent Care (Cleveland)

Address: 170 Mouse Creed Road

Cleveland, TN 37312

Hours: M-F 8am to 8pm Sat/Sun 8am to 5pm

- Advertisement -

Services Offered:

Other Services: TELEMEDICINE

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/A9mdyA

Additional Details: AFC Urgent Care is seeing patients at our clinics where we have set up special pre-screening tents to keep a safe healthy environment. We have also rolled out Telemedicine where you can be seen by an AFC Urgent Care Doctor from the convenience of your own home. Book appointment at: https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/A9mdyA