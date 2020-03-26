With all the washing, are your hands drying out?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We all have increased our hand hygiene in different ways.
Washing your hands, using hand sanitizer and cleaning products multiple times a day has become the new normal.
- Advertisement -
According to dermatologists, these actions are likely drying out your hands.
Dr. Eli Kim of Skin Cancer and Cosmetic Dermatology Center says that there is a simple solution to the dryness.
“The best thing to do actually is right after you was your hands, or if you are just using a sanitizer, is to use cervay or cetaphil. These are lotions that are made for extremely dry hands so, it helps because it lasts longer and it heals.”
Dr. Kim suggests that using lotion for eczema will also help with dry skin,