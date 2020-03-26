Vols Guard Jordan Bowden Ponders Possible Extra Year at Tennessee

Vols guard Jordan Bowden had his senior year cut short by the coronavirus. Tennessee was set to tip against Alabama in the SEC Tournament when the event was cancelled along with the rest of the post-season college tournaments. Because of the shut down, the NCAA will decide next week if athletes in the spring and winter sports deserve another year of eligibility. If it passes, would Bowden come back for another season? He spoke with reporters on Thursday via a video conference.

Said Bowden:”Man you know I’d love to stay here at UT, but it’s just something I would have to talk about with my family and things like that, but I’d love to come back.”