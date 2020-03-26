Thursday COVID-19 Cases

NATIONAL

68,440 cases, 994 deaths

Georgia now has the 9th most cases in the country, Tennessee ranks 13th.

TENNESSEE VALLEY

52 Cases in our counties, 26 more in surrounding counties. First cases in Meigs, DeKalb counties

2 deaths (Hamilton, Jackson AL)

Still no cases in Bledsoe, Sequatchie, Rhea, Polk, Walker, Dade, Murray counties.

TENNESSEE

957 cases, 3 deaths (including one from Hamilton County)

Counties in our area:

30 Hamilton (Chattanooga) up 4 from Wed.

6 Cumberland (Crossville) up

5 Bradley (Cleveland) up

3 McMinn (Athens) up

3 Franklin (Winchester) up

2 Marion (Jasper) up

2 Monroe (Sweetwater)

1 Meigs (Decatur) FIRST CASE

1 Grundy (Altamont)

GEORGIA

1525 Cases, 473 hospitalized, 48 deaths

Counties in our area

9 Gordon (Calhoun) up

5 Whitfield (Dalton)

1 Catoosa

1 Chattooga

1 Fannin

ALABAMA

501 Cases, 1 death (from Jackson County)

Cases in our area

3 Jackson County (Scottsboro) up

1 DeKalb County (Fort Payne) FIRST CASE

NORTH CAROLINA

636 Cases, 2 deaths

4 Cherokee (Murphy) The Cherokee County Health Department today announced that a local resident has tested positive after being exposed and suffering mild symptoms while on a cruise ship. The person is now recovering at home, but was isolated on the ship.