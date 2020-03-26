Taylor Swift surprises some fans with cash donations

By The Associated Press

Taylor Swift is helping fill the blank space where incomes have gone for several of her fans. Some 10 people so far have gotten thousands of dollars from the “Lover” and “1989” hit maker. Holly Turner, got a cash infusion from Swift after the freelance music photographer and graphic designer wrote on Tumblr that her livelihood was threatened and she was considering leaving New York City. In other entertainment news Thursday, the Academy of Country Music announced an all-star list of performers for its at-home country music special that is airing on CBS on April 5. And Hachette Book Group became the fourth of the so-called “Big Five” to announce it would not attend BookExpo in July.

