ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A man has been arrested for the murder of his wife in Rossville.

Medical personnel found Tina Cleverly dead at her home in January.

The Rossville Police Department brought in the GBI to help investigate.

On Wednesday, investigators arrested her husband, 43 year old Brain Cleverly, in Hamilton County.

He will be extradited to Walker County on a murder charge.