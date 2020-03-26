New Commencement Dates Announced for Spring UTC Graduates

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — University of Tennessee at Chattanooga students graduating this spring now have new commencement dates because of the coronavirus outbreak.

UTC leaders announced on Thursday that graduate students from all colleges will have their commencement ceremony on Friday, August 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Undergraduate students with the College of Arts and Sciences, and the College of Engineering and Computer Science will have theirs on Saturday, August 8 at 9 a.m. ET.

Undergraduate students with the Gary W. Rollins College of Business, and the College of Health, Education and Professional Studies will have their commencement ceremony at 1 p.m. ET that same day.

School officials say this comes after they reached out to graduating students for input on new dates for them to walk across a stage and receive their diplomas.

UTC will give those students who can’t participate in August options to attend another commencement ceremony in the future.

More information will be announced at a later date.