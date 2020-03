CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting incident tonight on Lee Highway near Hickory Valley Road.

Officers found a 30 year old man with a gunshot wound in the 6800 block.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

But they have not located the exact location of the shcooting yet.

If you have any information on the case, please call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.