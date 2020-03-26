Austin Hatcher Foundation Still Offering Health Services

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer may be closed because of the coronavirus, but the non-profit is still helping children in need.

Workers are using technology to deliver healthcare services at a distance to families with children who have pediatric cancer. These kids are already at high risk during the pandemic.

The Foundation says it’s offering free online services like occupational therapy and mental health counseling to help these families as they adjust to a new lifestyle in self-quarantine.

“We would like families to continue to feel supported during this time in our community, so our staff is still working around the clock to make sure our patients have everything they need to feel comfortable,” said Catie Whiting, Austin Hatcher Foundation Licensed Clinical Social Worker. “Our doors may be closed, but we hope anyone in need of service doesn’t hesitate to call us.”