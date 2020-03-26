Alabama schools to finish year through distance learning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has directed public schools to finish the year academic year through distance learning as the state tries to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Alabama Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey said Thursday that the state is developing plans for how the distance learning would work.

The governor said schools will use alternate instruction such as online lessons or take-home packets.

The state had more than 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death related to the illness.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said the median age of those infected is 47.

<iframe src=”https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FKayIveyAL%2Fvideos%2F554604508523573%2F&show_text=0&width=560″ width=”560″ height=”315″ style=”border:none;overflow:hidden” scrolling=”no” frameborder=”0″ allowTransparency=”true” allowFullScreen=”true”></iframe>